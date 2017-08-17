Pitt Unveils James Conner Bobblehead For Homecoming

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football says that they will honor former running back James Conner during the University’s Homecoming festivities.

The first 30,000 fans in attendance at the Saturday, October 14 game against NC State will get an exclusive James Conner bobblehead.

The former Panther is now a running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Panthers will also be wearing the famous Pitt retro colors during the game at Heinz Field.

Pitt released the following information about Conner and the game:

Conner, now a running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, memorably set the ACC all-time touchdowns record in the Pitt retro colors last season in the Panthers’ 56-14 victory over Duke.

One of the most decorated players in Pitt football history, Conner finished his collegiate career with 56 total touchdowns and 52 rushing scores—both ACC records—and is second only to the legendary Tony Dorsett in Pitt history with 3,733 career rushing yards.

Following the all-clear from his Hodgkin lymphoma cancer diagnosis, Conner’s four years at the University of Pittsburgh concluded with a memorable comeback 2016 season that saw him top 1,000 yards rushing with 20 touchdowns in earning first team All-ACC honors.

He previously was a first team All-American and ACC Player of the Year during his standout 2014 campaign in which he rushed for 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Game tickets are on sale now starting at only $25.