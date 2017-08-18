WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police Investigating 6 Butler Overdoses In Span Of 9 Hours

Filed Under: Butler, Butler County, Heroin, Opioid, Overdose

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER (KDKA) – Emergency officials responded to six apparent overdoses in a span of nine hours in Butler County this week. In each case, the person was revived with Narcan.

According to a Butler Eagle report, the opioid-related overdoses happened in Butler on Tuesday. Four of those incidents were reported within a span of two hours.

The ages of those revived range from 22 to 39.

In one instance, a 34-year-old woman overdosed with two children, ages 7 and 9, in the home. A man found her unconscious and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Police are investigating all of the incidents at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details  

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch