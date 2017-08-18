Police Investigating 6 Butler Overdoses In Span Of 9 Hours

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BUTLER (KDKA) – Emergency officials responded to six apparent overdoses in a span of nine hours in Butler County this week. In each case, the person was revived with Narcan.
According to a Butler Eagle report, the opioid-related overdoses happened in Butler on Tuesday. Four of those incidents were reported within a span of two hours.
The ages of those revived range from 22 to 39.
In one instance, a 34-year-old woman overdosed with two children, ages 7 and 9, in the home. A man found her unconscious and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Police are investigating all of the incidents at this time.
