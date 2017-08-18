Steelers Invite 6-Year-Old With Leukemia To Training Camp

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers invited a very special young guest to join them for their final day of Training Camp at Saint Vincent College.

Colin Dunlap, of 93.7 The Fan, says Coach Mike Tomlin extended a personal invitation to him and his 6-year-old daughter, Darran, to attend the Steelers’ Friday Night Lights practice in Latrobe on Aug. 4.

Incredibly touched by what Steelers — especially @CoachTomlin w a personal invitation — did for our daughter today.

Darran was diagnosed with leukemia back in November and has been undergoing treatment since then.

Unfortunately, Darran wasn’t cleared by her doctors to make the trip to Latrobe that day, the Steelers report, so Tomlin told the Dunlaps to come whenever Darran was able.

They made the trip on Friday for the Steelers’ final day of Training Camp.

“She jumped up and down and was excited she was going to practice,” Dunlap told the Steelers.

Darran got to meet Coach Tomlin and the players, and Dunlap says his daughter talked privately with James Conner, who battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma when he was in college.

“Coming here today with her, it means so much. I have seen her at her worst days. I am so happy to see her at one of her best days,” Dunlap told the Steelers.

Back in June, Penguins equipment manager Danny Kroll brought the Stanley Cup to the Dunlaps’ home to surprise Darran.