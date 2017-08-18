Dobbs To Get Extended Look In Second Preseason Game

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Mike Tomlin announced Friday afternoon that rookie QB Joshua Dobbs will start for the Steelers’ preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Although this will be Dobbs’ second preseason start, it will be his first time suiting up for a game at Heinz Field. In his first preseason start against the New York Giants, Dobbs led the Steelers to a 20-12 win, going 8-for-15, throwing for 100 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.

“It’s another opportunity to go out and compete and have fun, of course, the first time at home,” he said. “I just want to go out and play well and continue to improve, build on last game and go out and execute from the beginning.”

Dobbs and fellow rookie QB Bart Houston have had a unique opportunity throughout camp with backup Landry Jones out for the majority of the Steelers’ time at Saint Vincent College.

“It’s rare across the league to get a lot of reps, especially as a rookie,” Dobbs said. “Each rep is a learning opportunity where you’re able to see something new and that’s what we view it as.”

Houston also saw time in the Steelers’ first preseason game, going 2-for-7, and throwing for 27 yards.

“You never wish injury on anybody, but it’s been a tremendous opportunity to just get out here and play just because there’s a void to fill,” Houston said.

Tomlin continues to be cautious with Ben Roethlisberger, who is healthy, but will sit for Sunday’s game.