Hundreds Gather For Prayer For Peace Downtown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh for a Prayer for Peace event.
The event on Grant Street began at noon. Food trucks and plenty of games are available for those in attending.
In announcing the event earlier this week, Mayor Bill Peduto said all were welcome to attend to show respect and tolerance for their fellow man.
The event was planned after a disturbing week, which saw violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia and the threat of violence at a planned rally at Google’s location in Bakery Square.
However, organizers of the March on Google postponed the event due to threats of more violence.
Meanwhile, the East End March Against Racism and Hatred will still take place, starting at 1 p.m. The march starts at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA and ends at Westinghouse Park.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details