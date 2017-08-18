WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

1 In Custody After Reported Marshall-Shadeland Shooting

MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) – One person has been taken into custody after a reported shooting in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

The alleged incident happened around 5 a.m. in a home along Colorado Street.

Police have not released many details, but one person is in custody.

