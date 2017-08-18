1 In Custody After Reported Marshall-Shadeland Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) – One person has been taken into custody after a reported shooting in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
The alleged incident happened around 5 a.m. in a home along Colorado Street.
Police have not released many details, but one person is in custody.
BREAKING: @PghPolice take one man into custody from a home in Marshall Shadeland. There are reports of a shooting. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/WYoo2Hkxeh
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) August 18, 2017
