Cops: Mom Burned Son, Put Him On Leash, Locked In Dog Cage

ST. MARYS, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a police affidavit, the child’s dad told officers he dropped the boy off at Kuhn’s house for three days last year. He says when he picked the child up he noticed a scab on his bellybutton and bruises on his head. That’s when he took him to a hospital.

Investigators say they determined 38-year-old Kuhn dropped the child on his stomach and burned him with chemicals, in addition to keeping him on a leash and locking him in a dog cage.

No attorney information is available. No phone number is listed for Kuhn.

