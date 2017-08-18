WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Oldest Known American Celebrates 114th Birthday In Pennsylvania

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) – The oldest known living person in the United States is celebrating her 114th birthday in Pennsylvania.

The state Aging Department says Delphine Gibson of Huntingdon County passed the milestone on Thursday, getting a personal greeting from the governor.

Gibson was born in South Carolina in 1903 and moved to Pennsylvania after marrying Taylor Gibson in 1928.

She’s been a resident of AristaCare in Huntingdon Park for the past 15 years.

Aging Secretary Teresa Osborne says Gibson attributes her long life to a faith in God. She’s a member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Gibson’s status as the nation’s oldest person is according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks people older than 110 worldwide.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

