Bread Truck Overturns, Catches Fire In Parkway East Multi-Vehicle Crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A two-vehicle crash caused quite a mess on the Parkway East Friday morning.
The crash happened around 4:49 a.m. on the outbound (eastbound) side of the road, near the Oakland exit.
According to state police, a passenger vehicle was in the center lane, when they lost control and veered through the left lane and struck the median. After striking the median, the vehicle came back into the left lane and struck a bread truck.
As a result of the collision, the bread truck crashed into the center divider, overturned and caught fire.
Five people were involved in the crash, but none were hurt.
Police believe a combination of speed and rain may have played a role in the crash.
All lanes have since reopened.
