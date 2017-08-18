Changes Await Fans Heading To Steelers First Preseason Home Game

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers will be back in action on the North Shore this weekend, but there are some changes the fans will want to know about before heading downtown.

The grounds crew at Heinz Field was dressing the surface in its finest Friday, 48 hours ahead of when the guests will be arriving for the first time this preseason.

“We have a few rookies on the field and maybe a few in the stands, too,” Heinz Field Communications Director Nick Sero said.

It’s a reality of preseason. Many season ticket holders give away or sell their preseason tickets, so the folks at Heinz Field want to remind you security will be tight, especially in the wake of recent events here and abroad.

“After every event, regardless of what is taking place, we monitor all our security procedures to make sure the fans have peace of mind when they come here,” Sero said.

The clear bag policy is back for another year. Place your belongings in a clear plastic bag about the size of a gallon zip-lock bag, and no purses larger than about the size of your hand.

Of course, before you get into the stadium you have to park, and Alco reminds you most of the surface lots are pre-sold, but you can cash park in the garages for $40. No tailgating or grilling is allowed in the garages.

Ralph Reetz with Alco Parking says the lots open at 11 a.m., five hours prior to the game.

Once inside Heinz Field, you’ll find concession prices about the same, but the jumbotron anything but the same.

“The scoreboard is roughly 45 percent larger,” Sero said. “It’s about 5,050 square feet.”

And it’s some serious high-def action, able to split screen and will become a more immersive experience. Plus, Heinz Field is pulling out the social media stops.

“And probably the coolest thing is you’ll be able to watch live on-demand replays right on your phone,” Sero said.

The Steelers face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 4 p.m. Sunday.