Utility Pole Fire Knocks Out Power Along McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A utility pole caught on fire and knocked out power to a section of Ross Township Friday morning.
The fire started just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of McKnight and Nelson Run roads.
It initially knocked out power to a nearby traffic light, but that has since been restored.
Meanwhile, Duquesne Light officials said the incident is weather related and about 1,000 customers were still without power by 6 a.m.
Crews are working to restore power and say it could take until 2 p.m.
