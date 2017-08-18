WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Utility Pole Fire Knocks Out Power Along McKnight Road

Filed Under: Duquesne Light, Mcknight Road, Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A utility pole caught on fire and knocked out power to a section of Ross Township Friday morning.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of McKnight and Nelson Run roads.

It initially knocked out power to a nearby traffic light, but that has since been restored.

Meanwhile, Duquesne Light officials said the incident is weather related and about 1,000 customers were still without power by 6 a.m.

Crews are working to restore power and say it could take until 2 p.m.

