Study: Pa. Ranks Low On List Of Best States To Grow Old

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re getting older, you may be happier if you leave Pennsylvania.

In a new study, Caring.com looked at care cost and quality of life to determine the best and worst states for seniors.

Pennsylvania didn’t make it into the Top 10 Best States or the Top 10 Worst States, but it did land closer to the bottom of the list.

The Keystone State came in at number 31 when it came to quality of life and number 29 when it came to cost. Overall, it ended up at number 39 on the list.

Some of Pennsylvania’s neighbors, however, fared worse.

Both Ohio and West Virginia ended up in the Top 10 Worst States for seniors. Ohio was named the 8th worst state to grow old, ranking poorly on quality of life.

West Virginia was named the overall worst state to grow old.

Caring.com says while it’s affordable for seniors to live there, older West Virginia residents reported poor well-being, including poor physical health and social lives.

Utah, Iowa, South Carolina, Washington and Nebraska were named the top 5 best places to grow old.