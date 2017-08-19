2 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Arrested In New Jersey

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Federal officials say two alleged members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in New Jersey.

The FBI announced Friday that fugitives Jose Manuel Romero-Parada and Willians Ernesto Lovos-Ayala were apprehended in Galloway Township.

Romero-Parada, formerly of Indianapolis, was one of 15 people recently indicted in Ohio for allegedly conspiring to extort and launder money for MS-13, an El-Salvador-based gang consisting chiefly of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from Central America.

Romero-Parada’s also wanted in El Salvador on kidnapping related charges. He’s being held at the federal detention center in Philadelphia pending extradition to Ohio.

Lovos-Ayala is wanted for first degree murder for a 2015 Virginia slaying. He’s being held in the Atlantic City Jail pending extradition to Virginia.

It wasn’t known if they are represented by lawyers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)