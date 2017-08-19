WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

High Winds Bring Down Large Tree In Ross Township

Filed Under: Downed Tree, Ross Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Strong winds and storms brought down a massive tree in Ross Township on Saturday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as storms swept through Allegheny County on Saturday afternoon.

The high winds brought down a large tree on Henderson Road in McKnight Village.

ross township tree split High Winds Bring Down Large Tree In Ross Township

(Photo Credit: R. Gettens)

“We just pulled in from shopping and I heard a large crack and one half of the tree started to split, and there were sparks, it sounded like fireworks almost,” neighbor Yvonne Scorcia said.

No one was injured.

Meanwhile, in Ellwood City, storms brought down a pole at a school football stadium during a youth football game. The pole crashed onto an EMS vehicle. A teenage girl and a man were injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch