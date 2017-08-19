High Winds Bring Down Large Tree In Ross Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Strong winds and storms brought down a massive tree in Ross Township on Saturday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as storms swept through Allegheny County on Saturday afternoon.
The high winds brought down a large tree on Henderson Road in McKnight Village.
“We just pulled in from shopping and I heard a large crack and one half of the tree started to split, and there were sparks, it sounded like fireworks almost,” neighbor Yvonne Scorcia said.
No one was injured.
Meanwhile, in Ellwood City, storms brought down a pole at a school football stadium during a youth football game. The pole crashed onto an EMS vehicle. A teenage girl and a man were injured.