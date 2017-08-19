Pittsburghers Travelling Hundreds Of Miles For Eclipse Experience

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the total solar eclipse sweeps across the country Monday, the town of Andrews, North Carolina, will be called “totality town” because the eclipse’s centerline will travel right through it.

Two Pittsburgh families are driving down and renting a plot of land, so they can watch the celestial magic happen.

“The further you get to the center is where you can see it the longest. So we just mapped it out and right along that red line was this little tiny town of Andrews, N.C.,” said Mindy Feldstein.

Seeing a total solar eclipse is something her husband, Marc Feldstein, has wanted to do since he was a child.

“When I found out about this two years ago, I said, ‘Oh, we have to go,’” said Marc Feldstein.

They are making a vacation out of it with their friends and renting a plot of land in Heritage Park.

“We’re going to get there really early. We’re going to set up all our gear. We are going to have a picnic and the kids are going to play. When it’s time for the eclipse, it’s going to be awesome,” said Marc Feldstein.

“It’s a 20 by 20 plot of land in which we can set up camp. Basically, it’ll be like a big tailgate,” said Mindy Feldstein.

Everyone agrees, Marc may be more excited than the kids.

“Obviously, I’m excited to see the eclipse and go to like Dollywood and be with my best friend and have a fun time,” said Amelia Dick.

“An interesting thing is that there are a lot of people that say this changes their lives. I don’t think it will. I think it’s just going to be a fantastic astronomical event,” said Marc Feldstein.

For Tara and Jamie Dick, it’s something they were not planning on doing this summer, but they are happy Mindy and Marc talked them into it.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing experience for my children. It’s something that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives, which is something as a parent you always want your kids to have is memories. With mom, with dad, and remember that forever,” said Tara Dick.