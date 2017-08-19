SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

Police: Truck Driver In Ohio Crash Blacked Out After Heroin

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities in Ohio say the driver of a semi-tractor trailer who lost consciousness while on heroin faces charges after his truck hit an interstate guardrail.

The crash on Interstate 74 temporarily closed the westbound lanes in Green Township Friday evening.

Authorities say 28-year-old Scotty R. Kinmon of Crittenden, Kentucky, blacked out after taking heroin. They say his tractor trailer rolled backward and then jackknifed and hit the guardrail. Other motorists rescued him.

A sheriff’s deputy and a Green Township police officer administered an opioid antidote and Kinmon responded.

He was taken to a local hospital and then to the county justice center, where he’s awaiting arraignment on charges of impaired driving and other motor vehicle offenses.

It wasn’t immediately known if he’s represented by a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

