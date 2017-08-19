SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

Trump Orders Money Available For West Virginia Flood Victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump has made federal funding available to help people in four West Virginia counties recover from severe flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the money is available for people in Harrison, Marion, Marshall and Wetzel counties. The money can come in the form of grants for temporary housing and home repairs or loans to help pay for uninsured property losses.

Federal money is also available to local governments and some nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis to emergency work in 12 counties.

People in eligible areas can request assistance by registering at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov .

According to preliminary damage assessments, 161 homes were destroyed or had major damage and 557 homes had minor damage in the storms on July 28 and 29.

