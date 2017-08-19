WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Man Charged After Breaking Into Drug Store, Municipal Building

LIBERTY (KDKA) – A man is facing a number of charges after he broke into an old drug store and a municipal building in Liberty Borough early Saturday morning.

According to police, 21-year-old Vinnie Marrow, of Pittsburgh, broke into the Kessling Drug Store, which has been closed for a year, and the Liberty Borough Municipal Building around 3:45 a.m.

A criminal complaint says Marrow stole a cash register from the drug store and caused damage to both the drug store and the Municipal Building.

Marrow is facing a number of charges, including burglary, criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

He was also wanted out of Clearfield County for possession of a controlled substance and retail theft.

