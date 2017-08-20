STEELERS PRESEASON: Preview: Falcons Vs. Steelers | Dobbs To Start | Heinz Field Changes | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

Police: 26 Taken To Hospitals After Bus Interstate Crash

Filed Under: Bus Crash, Easton

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

State police in Northampton County say the rig’s front end collided with the rear of the bus at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township. Police said the bus overturned and landed on its side.

Police said all 26 people on the small, private bus were taken to local hospitals, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately available. No injuries were reported to the truck driver.

A state police official said there was no immediate word on who owns the bus or where it was headed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch