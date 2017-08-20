Landslide Turns Dream Home Purchase Into Nightmare

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
KILBUCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – From the front, a home near Route 65 looks like a typical construction project, but in the back, everything is starting to fall apart – all because of landslides.
It was supposed to be Russ and Laura Hartzell’s dream home, the place where they planned to raise a family and live out their days.
They bought the unfinished house in Kilbuck Township from a couple who was getting a divorce, but before they could hire a contractor to finish the job, Mother Nature reclaimed the structure.
“This is a poured cement wall that came down in one piece,” Laura Hartzell said. “Unfortunately, 36 hours after we closed on the house, we walked in to find this mess.”
A landslide, with no warning, sent tons of dirt from the hillside into the basement. The house is not livable and the cost of repairs would be far more than what they paid.
“This is a catastrophic event,” Russ Hartzell said.
“Yes, it’s a traumatic event, but this isn’t an act of God, it’s an act of negligence and it’s also an act of planned ignorance,” Laura said.
You may remember the landslide at the Walmart construction site at the former Dixmont State Hospital property along Route 65. It turns out the soil on the Hartzell’s property is the same type involved in that landslide and the same elevation. Engineers say the Hartzell’s house should have never been built, just like the Walmart was never built.
The Hartzells say their longtime insurance company never responded and this battle is going to court.
“We filed a lawsuit and to our knowledge, two of the four parties have been served this past week,” Laura said.
After months of nightmares, they say homebuying will never be the same.
“This has caused so many sleepless nights and for us to question everything,” Laura said. “I don’t know if we can physically go through the homebuying process again.”
Comment
Standard Insurance Company response. DON’T pay any claims of high dollar value. They all play the same game. Seen it with insurer’s in Florida, and have seen them either flat out refuse to pay on any claim, or delay payment-sometimes for years. Just ask the people of the NorthEast about Hurricane Sandy. You pay your monthly payment-sometimes for 25 or 30 years, and when you have a claim, it’s a toss up on IF you get a check, or more grief from your insurance carrier.
Don’t ever be late on a payment either. They don’t tell you (until you want to file a claim,) that you violated the “terms of the contract,” by being late on a payment. Had this happen to many friends in Florida.