Senator Who Hoped For Trump Assassination In Post Apologizes

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated is apologizing to Trump and his family, but the Democrat says she has no plans to resign over what she called “a mistake.”
Numerous top Republicans and Democrats in Missouri have called upon Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal to step down after she wrote “I hope Trump is assassinated!” on her personal Facebook page Thursday. She later deleted the post.
Her apology came at a news conference Sunday in Ferguson. She asked media outlets to not publish the location beforehand because she’d received death threats since the post.
She apologized to Missouri residents and her Statehouse colleagues, too. She says she’ll continue fighting for “issues that are really, really important to me.”
Federal law demands she does PRISON time not exceeding 20 years for advocating the desirability of Trump’s assassination.
18 U.S. Code § 2385 – Advocating overthrow of Government
Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government
Shall be …. imprisoned … twenty years…. ineligible for employment by the United States … five years next following … conviction.
It’s even MORE important that she is imprisoned since she is a State Senator. A Senator is not your ordinary citizen. A Senator’s opinion carries weight in society and is more likely than not to actually trigger a loon to follow through on her desires.
“I believe she should resign,” Webber said.
But Chappelle-Nadal told KMOX Radio she won’t quit.
“There is no way in hell that I’m resigning,” she said.”
So she’s going to stay and fight. She was the state senator that actively participated on the ground with ferguson protesters inciting them to riot against white cops. She then went on MSNBC and said in 2014 that “This is OUR Race War.”
State Sen. Chappelle-Nadal: ‘This is our race war’
Ferguson turns protest into political power
State senator arrested at Ferguson protest
She “accidently-on-purpose” made and then deleted the assassination comment KNOWING what it would cause. She made a calculated move and actually wants to go through this ordeal in public while pretending it was a mistake. She WANTS CIVIL WAR.
She just made her self the de facto leader of the militant left by refusing to resign today saying “I refuse to resign and will fight to the end” to MO’s Lt Governor.
This was a very bold and risky political move to truly overthrow the US Government, one that Machiavelli and GoT fiction character Littlefinger would be proud of.
If the authorities don’t put on any pressure on her, she’ll remain in office — a slap in the face to all sense of law and order, opening the floodgates to any elected Democrat to call for his assassination.
If the authorities do put pressure on her, she’s going to fight and play victim and stir up massive riots like she did in Ferguson, until shots are fired everywhere.
This was very well premeditated by her and extraordinary effective. She WINS either way.