Path Of Next Solar Eclipse Hits Western Pennsylvania, Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Millions will be treated to a spectacular view of a total solar eclipse, but in just a few short years we’re going to get our chance.

Mark your calendars because in 2024 Western Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio will be in the path of a total solar eclipse.

Maps show the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse that will stretch from Texas to Maine.

eclipse2024 Path Of Next Solar Eclipse Hits Western Pennsylvania, Ohio

Photo Credit: Great American Eclipse.com

Cleveland and Erie are right in the path of totality.

Pittsburgh will see a nearly total solar eclipse; we’re in the 97% blockage zone.

Buffalo and Rochester, New York will also be in the path of totality, as well as Burlington, Vermont and Montreal.

