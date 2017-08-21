SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

Hundreds Flock To Carnegie Science Center To Watch Eclipse

Filed Under: Carnegie Science Center, John Shumway, Solar Eclipse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People started lining up early at the Carnegie Science Center to watch today’s solar eclipse.

In Pittsburgh, it’s expected to happen between 1:10 p.m. and 3:55 p.m., but we won’t have the best view of the total solar eclipse.

While Pittsburgh is not in the path of totality, we should see about 81 percent coverage. That should happened around 2:35 p.m.

Those attending the Science Center today can view the eclipse on special equipment, including a telescope.

There will also be live video feeds and commentary from experts.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch