Hundreds Flock To Carnegie Science Center To Watch Eclipse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People started lining up early at the Carnegie Science Center to watch today’s solar eclipse.
In Pittsburgh, it’s expected to happen between 1:10 p.m. and 3:55 p.m., but we won’t have the best view of the total solar eclipse.
While Pittsburgh is not in the path of totality, we should see about 81 percent coverage. That should happened around 2:35 p.m.
Those attending the Science Center today can view the eclipse on special equipment, including a telescope.
There will also be live video feeds and commentary from experts.
