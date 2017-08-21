SOLAR ECLIPSE: Pittsburgh Viewing Times | Safety Warnings | Glasses | Local Events | Photos & Videos | Eclipse Stories | Submit Photos

Police: Man Attempted To Abduct 1-Year-Old In Oakmont Park

OAKMONT (KDKA) – Oakmont Police are investigating an attempted child abduction at Riverside Park.

According to police, the incident happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A mother informed police that a man attempted to carry her 1-year-old child out of the park. However, he left the child and fled when confronted by the mother.

He was described as being white and about 39 to 45 years old with brown hair, an unshaven face and a normal build. He was last seen wearing black running shorts and a dark blue sleeveless shirt.

The suspect was last seen walking toward the upper park field area, near the Second Street parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakmont Police.

