Police: Woman Filed False Reports Accusing Former Cop Of Sexual Assault

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY (KDKA) — A Cranberry woman who accused a former North Braddock police officer of sexual assault is herself now facing two different charges.

The charges indicate Michelle Milliron, of Cranberry, allegedly lied about the sexual assault — first to the North Braddock Police Department and then to the Cranberry Police Department.

Back in July, sources said Milliron told police former North Braddock police officer Mike Foley met her at a Cranberry hotel in late April. She allegedly told police he was in full uniform at the time, and she had sex with Foley in the room, but she then became concerned for her safety and she alleged Foley became very aggressive.

Sources said Milliron told police she met Foley on the same website where he was accused of allegedly soliciting sex.

Cranberry Police confirm Milliron is charged with filing false reports and unsworn falsifying to authorities. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Police confirm none of the allegations regarding Foley and the sex sites involve criminal matters and there’s nothing illegal about it, and sources confirm Foley has been cleared of all criminal allegations.