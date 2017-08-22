SOLAR ECLIPSE: Carnegie Science Center | In The Path Of Totality | 2024 Eclipse | Photos & Videos | More | Photos

Cosby Asks For New Lawyers Ahead Of Sexual Assault Retrial

Filed Under: Bill Cosby

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby is back in court asking for new lawyers ahead of his sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old comedian ignored reporters’ shouted questions as he entered the courthouse near Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It’s Cosby’s first time in court since a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his home.

Cosby wants a judge to sign off on a new legal team that includes Tom Mesereau, the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson’s child molestation case. His old attorneys are asking to be let off the case.

Cosby is being retried on charges that he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual. The trial is scheduled for November.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch