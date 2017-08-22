SOLAR ECLIPSE: Carnegie Science Center | In The Path Of Totality | 2024 Eclipse | Photos & Videos | More | Photos

Fire Damages Trailer Home In Forward Township

Filed Under: Fire, Forward Township

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire did major damage to a trailer home in Forward Township early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the vacant home on Allison Driver around 1:45 a.m. An official at the scene said the flames were around 20-25 feet high at one point, and traveled fast through a garage and the trailer.

“One issue we did have was low water pressure,” said Forward Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Pierce. “So, we had to call in some tankers for additional water.”

The fire was under control by 3 a.m. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

