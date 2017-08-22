Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer for many Pittsburghers. You can either choose to feel depressed as the warm temperatures and long, sunny days leave the region or you can use this weekend to celebrate one final time before school begins and the cooler, shorter days arrive. If you’re choosing the latter, there are tons of ways to squeeze out every drop of fun during these last few days of summer. Family friendly activities abound at these five events, festivals and celebrations taking place over this Labor Day weekend.

2017 Heinz Field Kickoff And Rib Festival

Heinz Field

100 Art Rooney Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 697-7181

www.heinzfield.com Date: Thursday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. There are few more fitting ways to bid farewell to the end of summer than at the Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival. Thousands of Pittsburghers gather at this annual event for days full of delicious festival food, tender ribs, football, live entertainment, and family friendly activities. You won’t want to miss what has become the city’s largest and most fun way to welcome Steelers season back to the ‘Burgh. Admission to the 2017 Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival, sponsored by Miller Lite, is completely free.

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival 2017

112 Renaissance Lane

West Newton, PA 15089

(724) 872-1670

www.pittsburghrenfest.com Date: Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to venture out to the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. This weekend marks Children’s Weekend and Union Member Appreciation Weekend at the festival, meaning there will be plenty of child-friendly activities as well as BOGO adult tickets with valid union member identification. Come dressed in costume and enjoy a prince, princess and pirate party with costume contest, live music and entertainment, medieval rides and carnival-style games. The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is located in West Newton. Tickets are available online or at your local Walgreens.

Summer Fridays at The Frick

The Frick Pittsburgh

7227 Reynolds St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

(412) 371-0600

www.thefrickpittsburgh.org Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. If you missed out on the chances to attend past week’s Summer Fridays at The Frick events, you have a few remaining Fridays to do so. Its September 1 event is going to be a blast and a cool way to celebrate the holiday weekend. On the North Lawn will be The Pitt Pendulums, a co-ed University of Pittsburgh acapella group, performing hip-hop, jazz, rock and pop music. Head to The Frick Art Museum terrace and you’ll hear the beautiful voice of Emily French, whose folky flair gives a unique twist to her covers. Admission is free to enjoy an evening of music, family friendly activities and tours of the iconic Frick family home. Related: Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Pittsburgh

24th Annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Festival

Westmoreland Fairgrounds

123 Blue Ribbon Lane

Greensburg, PA 15601

www.familyfestivals.com Date: Monday, Sept. 4 through Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. Pack up the family and head just outside of the city to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the 24th Annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Festival. There is something for everyone to take in, from a petting zoo, face painting and balloon animals for the kids to live music, arts and crafts vendors and festival favorite snack foods like cinnamon roasted almonds and kettle corn. Over 200 exhibits promise a day packed with laughter and memories. Admission to what has become the state’s largest craft show is just $6 for adults, $5.50 for seniors over age 65, $1 for children 6-12 and free for children under six.