‘Husband’ Seeks Remains Of Convict In Collar-Bomb Murder

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A man claiming to be the common law husband of a woman convicted in a Pennsylvania bank robbery plot that killed a man forced to wear a collar bomb wants federal prison officials to release her remains to him and confirm her death.
The federal Bureau of Prisons has said 68-year-old Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong died April 4 at a prison hospital in Texas.
Diehl-Armstrong was serving a life sentence plus 30 years in the 2003 Erie bank robbery plot that saw 46-year-old pizza delivery driver Brian Wells killed. He had been forced to rob a bank with a bomb locked to his neck that exploded afterward.
The Erie Times-News says Mark Marvin, of Walden, New York, wants to move her remains – if he can find them – to a Quaker cemetery in New York.
