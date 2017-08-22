SOLAR ECLIPSE: Carnegie Science Center | In The Path Of Totality | 2024 Eclipse | Photos & Videos | More | Photos

‘Husband’ Seeks Remains Of Convict In Collar-Bomb Murder

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A man claiming to be the common law husband of a woman convicted in a Pennsylvania bank robbery plot that killed a man forced to wear a collar bomb wants federal prison officials to release her remains to him and confirm her death.

The federal Bureau of Prisons has said 68-year-old Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong died April 4 at a prison hospital in Texas.

marjorie diehl armstrong Husband Seeks Remains Of Convict In Collar Bomb Murder

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Diehl-Armstrong was serving a life sentence plus 30 years in the 2003 Erie bank robbery plot that saw 46-year-old pizza delivery driver Brian Wells killed. He had been forced to rob a bank with a bomb locked to his neck that exploded afterward.

The Erie Times-News says Mark Marvin, of Walden, New York, wants to move her remains – if he can find them – to a Quaker cemetery in New York.

