Dodgers’ Offense Leads The Way In 8-5 Win Over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Taylor had three of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10 hits as the offense picked up the pitching staff in an 8-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Taylor drove in three runs and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run home run for the Dodgers.

Corey Seager drove in the winning run in the sixth, knocking in Adrian Gonzalez, who had led off the inning with a double. The hit was Gonzalez’s 2,000th of his career.

The Dodgers also took advantage of a career-high five walks from Pirates starter Jameson Taillon. Taillon gave up five hits and five runs in his five innings of work. Johnny Barbato (0-1) took the loss.

Brock Stewart started for the Dodgers but lasted just two-plus innings. He allowed five runs, including a two-run home run by Starling Marte and a bases-loaded double by Josh Harrison.

The Los Angeles bullpen combined for seven scoreless innings. Former Pirates reliever Tony Watson (7-4) picked up the win with a 1-2-3 fifth inning. Watson is 2-0 since joining the Dodgers. Josh Ravin and Tony Cingrani each pitched two innings. Josh Fields pitched the eighth to get to Kenley Jansen, who struck out the side in the ninth for his 34th save.

MAKING MOVES

Both teams reshuffled their pitching staffs after a 12-inning game on Monday. The Dodgers recalled Ravin and Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Pirates brought up Barbato, Edgar Santana and Steven Brault from Triple-A Indianapolis.

TRAINING ROOM

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger (right ankle sprain) was hurt in a play at the outfield wall in Detroit on Saturday. He took swings Tuesday, but did not improve quickly enough. . LHP Alex Wood (left sternoclavicular joint inflammation) complained of discomfort after throwing six innings against Pittsburgh on Monday. . RHP Brandon McCarthy (finger blister) is close to making a rehab appearance. He hasn’t pitched since July 20.

Pirates: RHP George Kontos (right groin strain) and RHP Joaquin Benoit (left knee inflammation) were both placed on the 10-day disabled list. Kontos’ move is retroactive to Sunday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Rich Hill (9-4, 3.54 ERA) will pitch Wednesday. He’s coming off a short outing, when he allowed three runs in five innings against Detroit on Friday.

Pirates: Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.71 ERA) will face the Dodgers for the second time in his career. He gave up six runs and lasted just three innings against them on May 5.

