Pat Narduzzi Names Max Browne Starting Quarterback

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – In a move that was expected by most, Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has named graduate transfer Max Browne the team’s starting quarterback.

“A year ago, I think everybody knew who the starting quarterback was. This year, obviously, there’s some decisions to make as coaches and it wasn’t an easy one, but Max Browne is going to be our starting quarterback,” Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi went on to say what separated Browne from his competition, redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci from Pine-Richland.

“I won’t get into too much detail about what it is, but I think the experience, being there before and the little things that you see like running that football team on a day-to-day basis is probably it. They’ve both done a nice job throwing the football. They both know the offense. But just the details and the fine details of that guy that’s going to go out there and start for us has to be on target,” he said.

First-year offensive coordinator Shawn Watson talked about what he has liked from Browne so far.

“He’s been very assured in his decision making. He doesn’t make a lot of pass-decision errors or run-decision errors or really management errors, he’s very sound that way,” Watson said.

Browne reacted to the news and sounded pumped for the opportunity.

“Let’s go! I had a feeling it was going to kind of come. I was playing good ball. I was excited to kind of get things rolling,” he said.

The Panthers open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2nd against Youngstown State.

