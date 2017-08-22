SOLAR ECLIPSE: Carnegie Science Center | In The Path Of Totality | 2024 Eclipse | Photos & Videos | More | Photos

PTL Links: Aug. 22, 2017

Filed Under: Diner En Blanc, Dr. Frank Viggiano, Giant Eagle Market District, Mall At Robinson, Multiple Choice

Visit the links below for more on today’s guest & topics:

More information on the products featured by Dr. Frank:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch