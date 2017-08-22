Severe Weather Alerts Issued As Storms Close In On Area

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A line of storms has prompted several severe weather alerts in western Pennsylvania.
According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for the following counties:
Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect until 2 p.m. for Allegheny and Washington counties.
These storms are capable of producing 60 mph winds, which could cause damage to trees and power lines.
Meanwhile, the entire viewing area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.
