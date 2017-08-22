SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Severe Weather Alerts Issued As Storms Close In On Area

Filed Under: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Severe Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A line of storms has prompted several severe weather alerts in western Pennsylvania.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for the following counties:

Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect until 2 p.m. for Allegheny and Washington counties.

These storms are capable of producing 60 mph winds, which could cause damage to trees and power lines.

Meanwhile, the entire viewing area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

