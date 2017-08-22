Technology Giving Children With Disabilities A Voice Like Never Before

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For families who have a child with a disability, day-to-day activities can be challenging.

Now, thanks to technology and a local organization, those children have a voice.

Speaking has always been a struggle for 5-year-old Tyler. He has been diagnosed with autism. In June, he received a device that has changed his life in just about every way.

He can now communicate with his mom, his dad, his sisters.

“This is really at the core of living, communication is absolutely essential,” Charles LaVallee, CEO of Variety – the Children’s Charity, said.

LaVallee’s group started in 2012 and provided adaptive bikes to kids and then, strollers.

Now, the focus is on incredible communication devices.

He says seeing the kids be able to express want they want and how they feel has been nothing short of amazing.

LaVallee had an especially heartwarming experience a few weeks ago, when his mother passed away.

“Tyler used his communication device to tell me. ‘I’m sorry.’ Of all the people who came to the funeral, who I’m going to remember all my life is the kindness of Tyler,” he said.

LaVallee wants to give other children the opportunity to speak as well.

He’s teamed up with Edgar Snyder and Associates to create a new television campaign called “No child without a voice.”

The idea is to get the word out to families in need.

“If you’re out there and you have a child that could benefit from a program like this, it doesn’t cost anything, give them a call, it can be so valuable to your family,” Snyder said.

For more information on Variety, visit their website here.