Police Hunt Suspected TV Thief In ‘I’m Broke Baby’ T-Shirt

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) – Police in suburban Kansas City are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “I’m Broke Baby” on it.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department says on its Facebook page Monday that “yes, we realize his shirt is ironic!” A photo on the page shows the man wearing the black and white shirt, a matching ball cap and sunglasses. He’s clutching a cellphone and what appears to be a shopping cart handle.

The post says he’s suspected of stealing the large TV from a retailer. It doesn’t say when the theft occurred.

The post had been shared nearly 270 times as of Monday afternoon and generated comments including: “Get a job, baby!” and “Shirt says it all.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

