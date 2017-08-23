Police: Grandmother Choked, Head Shaved, Over Volume Of Steelers Game

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Police say a Youngwood grandmother was beaten and had her head shaved after an argument over the volume of the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

The Trib reports Delores M. Amorino, 40, and her daughter, Sarah M. Amorino, 17, who live in the same home as the grandmother were arraigned Wednesday night.

They are charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

Troopers say the abuse lasted two days and started Sunday over an argument about the volume during the Steelers game.

According to an affidavit, the victim was unhappy with the volume on the TV after the defendants turned the volume down, so the victim locked herself in the bedroom and turned on the radio to listen to the game.

The affidavit says the defendants broke the door open and the teenager hit the grandmother in the face with a red metal broom.

The victim claims the abuse continued and she was then hit with the broom in the back of her head, and chest.

The grandmother says the granddaughter also shaved her head using scissors and choked her.

The teenager is also accused of tying a scarf around the victim’s neck and choking her, then pulling the grandmother by the neck saying, “come here puppy.”

The Trib says Sarah M. Armorino is being charged as an adult in the case, and both women are being held on $200,000 bond.