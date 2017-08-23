Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Metro PCS Store

Filed Under: Brighton Heights, California Avenue, Metro PCS

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Metro PCS store in Brighton Heights.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the location in the 3600 block of California Avenue.

A black male entered the store and allegedly pointed a silver handgun at an employee who was helping two customers. The suspect demanded money from the cash register.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot toward Davis Avenue.

The suspect was described as having long braids and was wearing dark clothes with a scarf covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch