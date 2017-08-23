Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Metro PCS Store

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Metro PCS store in Brighton Heights.
According to police, the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the location in the 3600 block of California Avenue.
A black male entered the store and allegedly pointed a silver handgun at an employee who was helping two customers. The suspect demanded money from the cash register.
After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot toward Davis Avenue.
The suspect was described as having long braids and was wearing dark clothes with a scarf covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.