Clinton: ‘My Skin Crawled’ As Trump Shadowed During Debate

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
TOPSHOT - US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) speaks as US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 9, 2016. / AFP / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump’s pacing, hovering demeanor onstage during an October 2016 presidential debate made her so uncomfortable “my skin crawled.”

In an upcoming book, Clinton says Trump shadowed her closely she had to resist shouting, “Back up you creep, get away from me.”

The Democratic presidential nominee recounts her struggle to keep composed during the Oct. 9 faceoff in St. Louis less than a month before the election.

Their bitter presidential campaign had just been rocked by the release of footage in which Trump bragged about groping women, and Clinton says that was on her mind. She says Trump “was literally breathing down my neck.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” aired audio Wednesday of Clinton reading from the book, “What Happened,” set for September release.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch