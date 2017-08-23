Cosby Retrial Jury Will Likely Come From Philly Area

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The jury for Bill Cosby‘s retrial on sexual assault charges will likely come from the Philadelphia suburbs.

Montgomery County prosecutors and Cosby’s new legal team agreed Tuesday that a local jury could hear the case. The jury in the 80-year-old comedian’s first trial came from the Pittsburgh area and spent two weeks in June sequestered 300 miles from home. That jury deadlocked, setting the stage for a retrial early next year.

"The Cosby Show" star is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual.

District Attorney Kevin Steele said he hopes Cosby’s new defense lawyers “get up to speed quickly so we can bring this case to justice.”

Meanwhile, a judge has delayed the start of the retrial to allow his new lawyers to get up to speed on the case.

Judge Steven O’Neill said Tuesday that he still expects Cosby to be tried before next summer.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge released Cosby’s old lawyers from the case. His new legal team includes Tom Mesereau, the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson’s child molestation case.

O’Neill granted a request by Cosby’s new lawyers to delay the retrial, which had been scheduled to start in November.

