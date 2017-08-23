WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Man Dies After Being Trampled By Horse At County Fair

Filed Under: Crawford County Fair, Fair Death

MEADVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a man thrown from a wagon and trampled by a horse at a county fair in Pennsylvania has died.

The Crawford County coroner’s office said 64-year-old Charles Burns of Saegertown was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Meadville Medical Center about 15 minutes after the accident at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Coroner Scott Schell said Burns was in a wagon that was making a turn when he was ejected and landed underneath the horse. Schell said Burns died of blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled an accident.

Officials said Burns owned the horses and had been chairman of the fair’s draft horse department for many years. A fair board member said events would continue as scheduled.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch