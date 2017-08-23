Man Dies After Being Trampled By Horse At County Fair

MEADVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a man thrown from a wagon and trampled by a horse at a county fair in Pennsylvania has died.
The Crawford County coroner’s office said 64-year-old Charles Burns of Saegertown was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Meadville Medical Center about 15 minutes after the accident at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Coroner Scott Schell said Burns was in a wagon that was making a turn when he was ejected and landed underneath the horse. Schell said Burns died of blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled an accident.
Officials said Burns owned the horses and had been chairman of the fair’s draft horse department for many years. A fair board member said events would continue as scheduled.
