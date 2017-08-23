Dash Cam Video Released Of Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Cultural District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New video of the moments before a cab hopped a curb and hit two people in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saint Patrick’s Day was released on Wednesday.

The video, from inside the cab, shows Dale Dern falling out of the driver seat and bouncing around as the taxi continues moving.

Police say the taxi then hit two people walking on a sidewalk in the Cultural District at Liberty and Sixth Avenues.

Jafaar Bey, 55, died at the scene.

Davon Burkes, 27, was seriously injured. His mother says he may walk with a limp for the rest of his life.

Police say that Dern was drunk at the time. He did stop and cooperate with police following the crash.

The camera recorded his reaction after the impact: “Someone call 911. Is somebody over here? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Oh no.”

Dern appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday where they played the dash cam video from inside that Vets Taxi cab.

He faces a number of charges, including driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

He was held for trial.