Woman Charged With Falsifying Report Of Oakmont Attempted Abduction

OAKMONT (KDKA) – Police say a report about an attempted abduction at a park in Oakmont turned out to be false. Now, the woman who made it is facing charges.

Nicole Linn, 24, of Penn Hills, is accused of telling police someone tried to kidnap her 1-year-old child at Riverside Park on Sunday.

Police say there were inconsistencies in her story and they are confident no one tried to abduct a child.

She initially told police a man attempted to carry her child out of the park. However, she claimed he left the child and fled when she confronted him.

Linn is being charged with one count of false reports to law enforcement authorities.

