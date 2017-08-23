Pittsburgh Zoo Baby Elephant Gravely Ill

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium says that their new baby elephant is gravely ill.

The zoo sent out information that the baby elephant’s health has taken a turn for the worse and she is in critical condition.

Zoo staff says the next 24 to 48 hours will be critical for the new baby female elephant.

The zoo says that the baby elephant is teething and that she has a sore mouth. That’s causing her to not eat which has caused her to not gain weight.

Normally that wouldn’t be a problem, but since the calf was born premature and underweight every pound is important.

A feeding tube has been inserted to provide her with dietary needs every two hours.

The zoo provided the following information:

We were hoping that when we were able to pump milk from Nan, one of our female elephants who is still producing milk, we would be able to provide a valuable fatty supplement alongside the milk replacement. We recently sent Nan’s milk to be analyzed to determine if it contains a high enough fat content since the composition of milk can change after years of nursing. The nutritional analysis showed the formula and Nan’s milk provide an appropriate diet for the little calf. She is still not eating the amounts we would like to see at this stage though.

We reached out to experts at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust who care for orphaned elephant calves in the wild. This helped us ensure we have all of the information to care for the calf. They eased our concerns somewhat when they said calves typically do not want to eat during teething, which can result in weight loss. They also sleep more and are irritable. The experts also cautioned us that there are times when the little calves do not recover.

A press conference will be held with more information on the baby elephant’s condition today at 4:30 p.m.

The baby calf was born a month early, and weighed only 184 pounds when born, which is 52 pounds below the normal median birth weight.

The baby elephant made her public debut last month.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details