National Weather Service Confirms Downburst In Westmoreland County

DELMONT (KDKA) – Residents in Westmoreland County are cleaning up after a downburst toppled trees and power lines Tuesday afternoon.

A strong line of storms moved through the area knocking out power and even prompting a couple of tornado warnings.

Delmont was one of the hardest hit areas, especially in the area of East Pittsburgh Street and Contact Place.

National Weather Service officials say downbursts are common this time of year, but residents said it was quite a sight.

A baseball field in Salem Township suffered heavy damage. The once pristine ball field was left littered with Mother Nature’s wrath.

The president of the Delmont Area Athletic Association said the damage will set back the fall baseball season for the kids.

“It ripped the roof off the dugout…It completely destroyed the other dugout, there’s fence posts bent over,” Sean Susick said.

As of 6 a.m., 1,807 West Penn Power customers were still without power. Roughly 501 to 1,500 of those outages are in the area of East Pittsburgh Street and Contact Place.

Crews are hoping to have power restored by 8 p.m.

