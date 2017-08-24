2nd Juvenile Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Baldwin Teen

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) – A second juvenile has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Baldwin teen earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryson Koontz, 17, was arrested Wednesday night.

On Aug. 15, 17-year-old Nathan Assad allegedly set up a drug deal with 16-year-old Nathan Lee.

Lee and another juvenile, later identified as Koontz, went to a home in the 400 block of Lucy Drive.

When they arrived, Koontz allegedly handed Lee a gun, who then robbed Assad of marijuana and a gold chain.

Lee jumped in the passenger’s seat of Koontz’s car and they took off. Meanwhile, Assad and a witness gave chase in another vehicle.

At that time, Koontz allegedly handed Lee the gun a second time. Lee reportedly leaned out the window and fired three shots. Assad was shot in the face and later died at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Koontz is facing a list of charges, including criminal homicide, robbery and possession of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Koontz is the quarterback of the Clairton High School football team.

Lee was arrested the day after the shooting. He is facing a list of charges including, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a firearm by a minor. He will also be charged as an adult in the case.

