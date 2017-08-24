Duquesne University Professor Pleads Guilty To Keying Cars Near Home

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A Duquesne University professor known for her expertise on consumer trends has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for keying her neighbors’ cars.

Online court records show 62-year-old Audrey Guskey pleaded guilty to three summary citations on Monday, paid $897 in fines and court costs, and agreed to pay more than $10,000 to fix her neighbors’ cars.

Bridgeville police last month charged Guskey with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief after she allegedly told them that she gets upset when others park their vehicles in front of her residence. Those more serious charges were dropped Monday as part of a plea deal her attorney, Phil DiLucente, said left all the parties “happy and neighborly.”

The university says Guskey has taken responsibility for her actions and the matter is resolved.

