FBI Investigating South Side Armed Bank Robbery

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — The FBI is investigating an armed bank robbery that happened on the South Side on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the First Commonwealth Bank in the 2500 block of East Carson Street just after 3 p.m.

According to the FBI Pittsburgh Division, a man walked into the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. He then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 6-feet-1-inch and 6-feet-2-inches tall. He was approximately 165 to 175 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved button-up shirt, blue jeans and a dark baseball hat. He had a dark nylon stocking pulled over his face, covering his eyes and nose.

He was last seen fleeing west on East Carson Street.

Anyone with information about this robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000.

