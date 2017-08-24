28 Kmart Stores To Close In Mid-November

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Almost 30 Kmart stores will be shutting down right in the middle of holiday shopping season.
According to a report released Thursday, 28 Kmart stores will be closing later this year.
Two Pennsylvania stores are included on that list:
- 2620 Moreland Road, Willow Grove, Pa.
- 4701 Tilghman Street, Allentown, Pa.
A Kmart located at 2600 Lincoln Way E in Massillon, Ohio, will also be shutting down. No locations in West Virginia were included on the list.
All three of those stores, along with most of the others on the list, will shut down in mid-November. Liquidations sales will begin as early as Aug. 31.
Earlier this summer, it was announced that three Pittsburgh-area Kmart locations would be closing their doors in September.