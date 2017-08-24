Man Gets Jail For Beating Mom, 72, For Changing TV Channel

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man enraged that his 70-year-old mother changed the TV channel will spend 11 to 23 months in jail for beating and choking her.
Northampton County prosecutors tell The (Allentown) Morning Call that 42-year-old David Cantrell was upset about missing “Cool Runnings,” a comedy about a Jamaican bobsled team.
Wednesday’s minimum sentence was four months longer than prosecutors and defense attorneys sought because the judge expressed concerns that Cantrell wasn’t remorseful. He’ll also spend six years on probation.
Cantrell’s mother now lives in a nursing home and suffers from dementia, but attorneys say she still wants to have contact with her son.
The Moore Township man acknowledged punching his mother in the mouth and body slamming her before choking her while saying, “I hope you die” during the Jan. 22 attack.
