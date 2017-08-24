McKeesport Water Main Break Floods At Least 1 Home

Filed Under: Lisa Washington, McKeesport, Oak Street

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A water main break flooded at least one home in McKeesport overnight.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Oak Street around midnight. By 1 a.m., crews had shut the water off.

The water main is located in a hillside, which sent water rushing down a set of steps.

Firefighters filled their hoses to create a dam in an attempt to prevent water from reaching other homes in the area. At this point, it is unclear how many homes may have been affected.

Duquesne Light also had to shut off power to at least one home.

